Pearl Jam Shares Energetic New Single “Running”

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

In a big week for rock, Pearl Jam joins one of the group of well rock bands who have released music on March 22. In anticipation of what will be their twelfth studio album Dark Matter, Pearl Jam released a single from the record titled “Running”. The intense rock song begins with a killer bass line that makes way for guitars and drums to come in swinging. Eddie Vedder ties the piece together with his intense vocals. The song gives everyone moments to shine, from Jeff Aments strong intro to Matt Cameron’s fervent drum fills.

A recent press release reveals that Pearl Jam has big plans for their upcoming album. The group plans on continuing to support indie retailers as they have in the past by offering limited edition variants of the record both in the U.S. and internationally. Additionally, three days before the release of the album: Pearl Jam will be present a once time only cinematic event: Pearl Jam – Dark Matter – Global Theatrical Experiece in over 225 locations nationwide. If that wasn’t enough, CBS Sports coverage on March Madness will be featuring three tracks from the upcoming album including “Running.”

After the release of the album, Pearl Jam will be going on an international tour for six months, including sets in the Europe, Australia, and the U.S.

Listen to Pearl Jam’s new track “Running” below!