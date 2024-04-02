Scowl Drop From Welcome To Rockville 2024 Lineup Due To U.S. Army Sponsorship

Home News Cait Stoddard April 2nd, 2024 - 5:28 PM

Photo Credit: Aldi Victoria

According to theprp.com, hardcore punk band Scowl announced that they have dropped out of year’s Welcome To Rockville due to the U.S. Army being a sponsor for the 2024 edition of the annual festival. Last month Scowl took a similar stance against the annual South By Southwest event in Austin, TX, due to the sponsorship of the U.S. Army and Defense contractors. Dozens of bands would go on to follow Scowl’s actions by withdrawing from the event.

Earlier today Scowl went on social media to address why they backed out of the event in protest of military involvement: We will not be performing at this year’s Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, FL due to the US Army’s Sponsorship of the event.”

Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, FL due to the US Army’s Sponsorship of the event. — SCOWL (@Scowl40831) April 2, 2024

Following Scowl‘s post on social media, Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated: “Bands pull out of SXSW over U.S. Army sponsorship. Bye. Don’t come back. Austin remains the HQ for the Army Futures Command. San Antonio is Military City USA. We are proud of the U.S. military in Texas. If you don’t like it, don’t come here.”

This year’s Welcome To Rockville festival will take place on May 9-12 in Daytona Beach, FL with headlining sets from Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Limp Bizkit and others.