Porno For Pyros Reunites For First Full Set Performance In 24 Years At Welcome To Rockville 2022

After the announcement last week, Porno For Pyros officially reunited for their first full set in 24 years at Welcome To Rockville this past weekend. Peter DiStefeno, Mike Watt and Perry Farrell were all back and ready to rock the stage. Drummer Stephen Perkins apparently rehearsed with the band, but didn’t participate in the fest. They played a handful of songs including “Porpoise Head, ” “Sadness” and “Porno for Pyros” as well as a few covers of Jane’s Addiction songs. Check out the full setlist below.

The group was a last-minute replacement for Jane’s Addiction after it was revealed that lead singer Dave Navarro has COVID. “The gang and the government are no different. That makes me 1%. Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona,” Farrell said in that statement. “We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore…”

The festival itself still went strong after having weather-related cancelations throughout the weekend. Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival also had some cancelations throughout the weekend due to storms in the area.

Pornfor Pyros were last seen in a webcast of 2020’s Lollapalooza livestream.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford