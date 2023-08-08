Scowl’s Kat Moss Addresses “Industry Plant” Comments

Home News James Reed August 8th, 2023 - 1:54 PM

Scowl‘s fantastic 2023 EP Psychic Dance Routine is one of our favorites of the year so far, and they’ve spent the last few years building their reputation as a powerful live band as part of tours with Touché Amoré / Vein.fm / Militarie Gun, Show Me The Body / Jesus Piece / Zulu, The Bronx / The Chats / Drug Church, opening for Limp Bizkit and Circle Jerks, and headlining shows, with dates with Militarie Gun and MSPAINT still on the horizon. Vocalist Kat Moss has issued a statement in response to those who have called her and the band an “industry plant” due to their success. She writes, “I am sick of hearing the phrase ‘Industry plant’ every single time Scowl experiences success…I never read whisperings of whether or not they deserve those successes, whether or not they are valid enough, GOOD enough, or worked hard enough to be deserving of that success. Is our success never valid enough for you?…A competition I never participated in, a patriarchal competition I challenge by questioning my thoughts, actions, and insecurities every single day.”

She continues:

“The message I receive is that I am not granted independent success as a woman. Am I never grateful enough? Hard working enough? Confident enough? I’m grateful to be a part of a community we have ALWAYS contributed to lifting. By the way it isn’t that hard to do…Starting a band was the best decision I ever made, it saved my life in many ways and it helped me find confidence in myself that I never believed I formerly had…A scene that could have never blossomed without every single individual. Is it so hard to believe that a woman-led band can be a hardworking and organic success? Is it so challenging to grasp a woman’s success that you have to create a fantasy that the music industry had a hand it?”