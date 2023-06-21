Skillet and Theory of Deadman Announce Fall 2023 “Rock Resurrection” Tour Dates

Home News Simon Li June 21st, 2023 - 10:26 PM

According to Blabbermouth.net, the American rock band Skillet and Britian / Canadian rock group Theory of a Deadman have just announced the fall schedule of their “Rock Resurrection” tour. The two group would be joined by another rock supergroup, Saint Asonia.

On June the 13th, Skillet held a virtual interview section open to their fans on YouTube. Aside from answering questions from their eager and curious fans, the group also premiered the video of “Psycho In My Head,” which is now in the top 20 Active Rock single list.

Skillet seems to have a busy schedule this year, hosting yet another tour after his show in Hard Rock in Sacramento May the 25th, as well as 2023 European “Day Of Destiny” tour. This upcoming tour will take the band across the European continent. Below are the “Rock Resurrection” fall 2023 tour schedule.

“Rock Resurrection” fall 2023 tour schedule:

Oct. 20 – Baton Rouge – LA

Oct. 23 – Shreveport – LA

Oct. 22 – San Antonio – TX

Oct. 24 – Corpus Christi – TX

Oct. 26 – El Paso – TX

Oct. 28 – Rio Rancho – NM

Oct. 29 – Colorado Springs – CO

Oct. 31 – West Valley City – UT

Nov. 01 – Idaho Falls – ID

Nov. 03 – Spokane – WA

Nov. 04 – Kent – WA

Nov. 07 – Billings – MT

Nov. 08 – Bismarck – ND

Nov. 10 – Minneapolis – MN

Nov. 11 – Brookings – SD

Nov. 12 – Waukee – IA

Nov. 14 – Grand Rapids – MI

Nov. 15 – Peoria – IL

Nov. 17 – Youngstown – OH

Nov. 18 – Johnstown, PA

Nov. 19 – Mashantucket – CT

Nov. 21 – Norfolk – VA

Nov. 22 – Salem – VA

Nov. 24 – Jacksonville – FL

Nov. 25 – Orlando – FL

Nov. 28 – Mobile – AL

Nov. 30 – Huntsville – AL

Dec. 01 – Spartanburg – SC

Dec. 02 – Johnson City – TN

Dec. 05 – Fort Wayne – IN

Dec. 06 – Evansville – IN

Dec. 08 – North Little Rock – AR