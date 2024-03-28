Anthrax To Be Joined By Original Bassist & Co-Founder Dan Lilker On Upcoming U.S. & South American Tour Dates

Home News Skyy Rincon March 28th, 2024 - 11:54 PM

Anthrax will be reuniting with their original bassist and co-founder Dan Lilker for their upcoming spring tour throughout South America. Current bassist Frank Bello is unable to accompany Anthrax on their forthcoming shows due to personal reasons.

Lilker will also be joining the band on their two forthcoming festival dates in May including their appearance at Welcome to Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida which features Slayer’s Kerry King, Queens Of The Stone Age and Judas Priest as well as Sonic Temple in Columbus, Ohio which includes Pantera, Slipknot, the Original Misfits and more.

Speaking on his return to the band, Lilker offered, “I’m really looking forward to jamming with Anthrax again. When we parted ways back in 1984, they told me to stick around because they might need me in 40 years.”

The band also commented on their reunion, adding, “We’re all very excited about with playing with Danny again, and we really appreciate his filling in for Frank. It’s been way too long since we played South America, so you don’t want to miss these shows, they’re going to be insane.”

Anthrax Spring 2024 U.S. & South American Tour Dates

4/13 MXMF The Metal Fest, Ciudad De México, Mexico

4/15 Cancha Diamante, San Salvador, El Salvador

4/17 Pepper’s, San Jose, Costa Rica

4/19 The Metal Fest, Quito, Ecuador

4/21 The Metal Fest, Santiago, Chile

4/23 Sala de Museo, Montevideo, Uruguay

4/25 El Teatro Flores, Buenos Aires, Argentina

4/28 Summer Breeze Open Air, São Paulo, Brazil

5/9 Welcome to Rockville, Daytona Beach, FL

5/17 Sonic Temple Festival, Columbus, OH