Avenged Sevenfold Shares Dynamic New Video For “Cosmic”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

American heavy metal band, Avenged Sevenfold, has just released a new music video for their song “Cosmic” off of their album Life Is But A Dream… that was released in 2023. This album was written over a span of four years and is reflective of an existential crisis; “a very personal exploration into the meaning, purpose, and value of human existence with the anxiety of death always looming” as said by a writer from Blabbermouth.

The song begins with strums of medieval chords and imagery of hourglasses directly relating to the lyrics talking about time. The music video, directed by Chris Hopewell, follows a skeleton that has run out of time on their hourglass. This then transforms into a sunset and is followed by the skeleton sailing away into a green galaxy on a rowboat. An epic guitar solo is being played while this all pans out. Soon after, “Cosmic” slows down and shows the skeleton walking towards a sunset putting his arms out in a “T” position. He begins to dance gracefully while the music remains slow and somber. A riser starts playing and eventually, the song goes silent. It is then followed by an electronic beeping and flashes of color across the viewer’s screen. The drums pick up and a psychedelic array of skeletons, sunsets, and galaxies crowd the screen. This acid trip of a video finally comes to a close with the skeleton back in his original spot as he flips the hourglass over, restarting the cycle.

This music video is certainly strange (and seven minutes long) but without a doubt will please the fans of Avenged Sevenfold and other heavy metal lovers. Watch the video for “Cosmic” below.



