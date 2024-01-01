Evanescence Shares Mesmerizing New Music Video For “Yeah Right”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 1st, 2024 - 1:05 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to blabbermouth.net, metal band Evanescence has shared a music video for their song “Yeah Right.” The clip was filmed during the band’s October 2023 Latin American tour and it was directed/edited by Eric Richter. “Yeah Right” is taken from The Bitter Truth, which was released in back March 2021 by BMG. The music for Yeah Right” is fantastic by how the instrumentation sizzles the atmosphere with face smacking sound while Amy Lee’s vocal serenades the ears with powerful melody.

The music video is just as good because each scene shows Lee and the rest of the band performing “Yeah Right” inside a creepy backgrounds that display how artistic the band are with their music. “Yeah Right” just proves how Evanescence has grown as a band.

Evanescence‘s current lineup features Emma Anzai of Sick Puppies bass and Evanescence‘s longtime bassist Tim McCord on guitar. When Asked by Josh Olek on Australia’s Triple M radio station if she and Emma met when Evanescence and Sick Puppies were on tour together, Lee said: ” That’s how we first met, was being on tour with Sick Puppies. She’s still with them, actually. She’s just a very hard worker. But, yeah, we met way back then, and honestly, for me at least, I always dreamed of one day maybe we could be in a band together, like a side band or something. And then there finally was this time where it all worked out.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat