Kerry King Changes Lyrics Due To Conflict In Ukraine

Home News James Reed January 11th, 2024 - 12:59 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

While the world awaits new content from Kerry King in his post-Slayer career, the guitarist revealed to Metal Hammer that there was something in his songwriting that caused a delay. For instance, one major current world event made him rethink the lyrics he was writing, opting instead to alter his approach for a more broad interpretation.

“I had war entries in my song titles and lyrics,” explained King. “But after I finished those, the Ukraine war broke out, so I made a point to go back to them and take out anything I felt was insensitive to the Ukraine situation.”

He added, “I like to get the idea of the song across without being too close to home.”

In a 2009 interview with Guitar World (as shared by Blabbermouth), King and fellow guitarist Jeff Hanneman were asked about approaching controversial subjects. At the time, Hanneman suggested the only thing he might avoid would be writing about rape, while King responded, “I don’t think there are any areas I wouldn’t explore. I mean, Jesus Christ, Jeff can write about the holocaust, but he can’t write about rape? That’s bizarre.”

So, over time, it appears as though King has given more consideration concerning the subject matter of his lyrical content.

In addition, King ruled out guest appearances on his solo debut primarily because he wants to be able to take all his music to the stage without anything holding them back. And he added that he expects that the musicians playing on the record will also be part of his live band.