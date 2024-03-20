Anti-Flag’s Justin Sane Accused Of Attempted Flee To Europe Amidst Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit

Home News Skyy Rincon March 20th, 2024 - 9:07 PM

According to NME, Kristina Sarhadi, one of the women who had previously accused Anti-Flag’s Justin Sane of alleged sexual misconduct, has now claimed that he is allegedly attempting to flee to Europe. Sarhadi also claims that Sane’s attorney Michael Johnson allegedly failed to serve him with the lawsuit after she filed the complaint back in November.

In the newly amended complaint, Sarhadi claimed that Sane has tried to allegedly “hide his assets by transferring funds overseas to an Irish bank account” and is reportedly planning to leave the country “within the next few days” in order to “avoid service” in her case against him.

Back in July, Anti-Flag announced their sudden break up following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band’s frontman. Later that month, the remaining band members and Sane shared statements addressing the claims. In early September, twelve additional women came forward with sexual assault allegations of their own. Days afterward, the ex-band members released a statement sympathizing with the women, directly addressing Sane by writing: “We believe you are very sick.”

The lawsuit against Sane was part of a large wave of complaints filed during the open period of the Adult Survivor’s Act which created a temporary extension of the statute of limitations, inviting claims against numerous musicians including Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, Axl Rose of Guns N’ Roses and Sean Diddy Combs. Combs notably faced four sexual assault lawsuits last year, not including the most recent allegations against him by the producer of his most recent album.

