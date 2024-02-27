Sean Diddy Combs Sued By Producer Of Recent Album For Alleged Sexual Harassment & Assault

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2024 - 1:14 PM

According to nme.com, Sean Diddy Combs has allegedly been sued by a male producer for alleged sexual assault and alleged harassment.The alleged lawsuit was filed at a federal court in New York on February 26. The producer allegedly accuses Combs of allegedly forcing him to have sex with prostitutes, in addition to alleged claims that the hip hop artist allegedly drugged and allegedly threatened him for over a year.

The producer, Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, allegedly says in the lawsuit that allegedly he lived and travelled with Combs from September 2022 to November 2023, where he allegedly produced nine songs on Combs’s recent record The Love Album: Off The Grid.

Among the alleged claims is that Combs allegedly made Jones solicit prostitutes and allegedly pressured him to engage in alleged sex acts with them. Jones has also allegedly claimed that Combs allegedly gave laced alcoholic drinks to people at his house.

The lawsuit alleged includes claims of alleged screenshots from gatherings at Combs’s homes where underage girls and sex workers were allegedly present, where some were allegedly provided with laced drinks. Jones allegedly said in the lawsuit that in February 2023 he allegedly woke up in bed with two alleged sex workers. The former employee allegedly added that he was allegedly asked to work in Combs’s bathroom when the artist allegedly “walked around naked and showered in a clear glass enclosure.”

The alleged claim follows a series of alleged sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months. In November of 2023, Combs was allegedly accused of alleged rape and alleged physical abuse in an alleged lawsuit by his former partner Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura.