Ex Anti Flag Members on Justin Sane: “We Believe You Are Very Sick”

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

After Anti-Flag’s break up following alleged sexual assault claims against singer Justin Sane, three former members of the band issued a statement saying that they “have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations,” and added, “while we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women.”

Since then, a report came out on Rolling Stone with 12 other women accusing Justin of alleged sexual assault, alleged predatory behavior and alleged statutory rape. Some of the women addressed discontent with the way the other three members had allegedly handled the situation.

Now, Pat Thetic, Chris “#2” Barker and Chris Head have made a new statement in response to the allegations. They thank all 12 women for coming forward, condemn Justin and provide more information on the situation, the band’s breakup and the members leaving social media.

Their new statement reads:

“In light of the recent article in Rolling Stone magazine, to Kristina, Jenn, Molly, Rebecca, Suzanne, Mat, Susie, Stefanie, Karina, Ella, Elizabeth, Hannah and Tali, we would like to say thank you for your courage in sharing the pain you have experienced…while you don’t owe anyone your story, please know that you are not alone and that we believe you.

To Justin, we believe you are very sick and in need of serious professional help…fuck you for hurting so many people…Fuck you for exploiting the work of the band and the many people associated with it for so long. As many predators do, it appears you used our beliefs as a cover for egregious activities that you clearly knew we would never condone.

We are unsure where our path will lead us…We have a great deal to learn about ourselves – with much soul-searching and introspection ahead. There will have to be a lot of therapy and devotion of time and resources to places that are equipped to help with these kinds of traumas. The three of us are still in shock and grieving, but mostly our hearts are broken for every victim. We are deeply saddened by every one of your painful stories, and will forever be grateful for your courage in sharing them. Love, healing, and justice to all survivors. Pat, Chris and Chris.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual abuse, here are some organizations that are dedicated to providing assistance.