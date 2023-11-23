Justin Sane Of Anti-Flag Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault

Home News Cait Stoddard November 23rd, 2023 - 9:23 AM

According to loudwire.com, Anti-Flag’s Justin Sane has been allegedly sued for alleged sexual assault. The alleged lawsuit follows a tough year for the band, as they allegedly split up after Sane was allegedly accused by women for alleged predatory behavior, alleged sexual assault and alleged statutory rape. Rolling Stone has allegedly obtained details of the alleged lawsuit, which was allegedly filed by Kristina Sarhadi on November 22 in New York.

Along with the musician, Sarhadi allegedly has named Anti-Flag’s alleged distribution company while allegedly seeking an unspecified amount of money. In the following statement the plaintiff allegedly said: “Justin Geever used his platform as a celebrated, self-proclaimed ‘punk rock star’ to groom and lure vulnerable girls into feeling safe in his presence. While he sang about protecting women and standing up to abusers, it appears he was hiding an addiction to power and control, harming countless women who have been unable to speak up before now. Today I hope to encourage his survivors, and survivors of other predators in the music industry, to feel hope again.”



This is not the first time Sarhadi has allegedly spoken about her experience with Sane because she allegedly detailed her alleged story on the Enough podcast back in July. At the time, Sarhadi allegedly detailed an October 2010 encounter with an alleged unnamed activist punk musician who had allegedly assaulted her. Though allegedly choosing to keep the alleged identity of Sane private, she allegedly confirmed that it was the alleged Anti-Flag vocalist.

