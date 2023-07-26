Anti-Flag and Justin Sane Issues Statements on Break and Sexual Assault Allegations

Home News Roy Lott July 26th, 2023 - 7:41 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Anti-Flag is setting the record straight about their sudden breakup last week. It is speculated that the breakup announcement is linked to a recent podcast episode where a woman alleges she was sexually assaulted by a leading man of a political band. Sane, real name Justin Greever, denies the claims and issued a statement about the allegations.

“Recently, there have been claims of sexual assault made against me and I can tell you that these stories are categorically false. I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way. Now that I have had a few days to absorb the initial shock, I am making this statement to set the record straight.”

He continues to say “Sexual assault is real and has a devastating impact on victims. I have devoted my entire adult life to standing up for these victims as well as those suffering oppression and inequality, who are victimized, demeaned, and abused. I have always been, and will always be, that person. The statements being told about me are the antithesis of what I believe and how I have conducted myself throughout my life. In regard to Anti-flag disbanding, as a band, the decision was made that under these circumstances it would be impossible to continue. I want to thank my family and friends, and the many, many fans, musicians, and bands who have reached out to me to offer their support and help.”

Fellow band members Pat Thetic, Chris “#2” Barker and Chris Head wrote a separate statement about the allegatoins.

“A core tenet of the band Anti-Flag is to listen to and believe all survivors of sexual violence and abuse. The recent allegations about Justin are in direct contradiction to that tenet. Therefore, we felt the only immediate option was to disband.

We have been shocked, confused, saddened and absolutely heartbroken from the moment we heard these allegations. While we believe this is extremely serious, in the last 30 years we have never seen Justin be violent or aggressive toward women. This experience has shaken us to our core.We understand and apologize that this response may not have been quick enough for some people. This is new territory for all of us and it is taking time for us to process the situation.It was a privilege for us to be in the band Anti-Flag, as we seek to find our path forward we wish healing to all survivors.”

The band released their latest LP The Lies They Tell Our Children in February.