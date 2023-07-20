Anti-Flag Announces Sudden Break Up Following Possible Rape Accusations Against Frontman

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2023 - 12:50 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to stereogum.com, punk band Anti-Flag have suddenly announced their breakup through their Patreon following the alleged rape accusations against the band’s frontman Justin Geever.

“Anti-Flag has disbanded. The Patreon has been switched into a mode where it will no longer charge the monthly fee. I will begin to process refunds to all patrons in the coming weeks. Once all refunds are processed the Patreon page will also be removed.” Anti-Flag have not yet released an official statement outside their Patreon account.

Also the band’s website and social media pages have all been removed as well. Although nothing has been said about the alleged incident, fans on Reddit have pointed out that on yesterday’s enough.podcast.40 episode a woman allegedly tells a story about being allegedly raped by the singer in a political punk band.

Geever formed the first version of Anti-Flag in Pittsburgh back in 1988. The band released their demo in 1992 and their debut album Die For The Governmentin in 1996.

The band has remained active in recent years and they released their most recent album Lies They Tell Our Children earlier this year. Through their entire career, Anti-Flag have pushed left wing principles and political causes