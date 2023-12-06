Home News Tiffany Cheng December 6th, 2023 - 11:54 AM

Sean “Diddy” Combs has yet again been allegedly hit with a fourth alleged sexual assault lawsuit over 2003 allegations. According to Billboard, an alleged lawsuit has been allegedly filed today, Wednesday, December 6 in a New York federal court allegedly by an unnamed Jane Doe. Doe alleges that she was “[allegedly] sex trafficked” and [allegedly] gang raped by the rapper, former Bad Boy Records president Harve Pierre, and another unknown man allegedly in 2003. Doe was allegedly 17 years old during that time.

Jane Doe’s lawyers report that she has struggled with past trauma regarding Combs’ alleged participation in alleged sex trafficking and alleged gang rape. Doe’s struggles have allegedly affected almost all of her life and her personal relationships. In the alleged complaint allegedly filed by Jane Doe’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, he alleges that the new allegations “[against Sean Combs] are in many ways even more egregious” than the prior cases.” Combs has since responded to the new allegations, alleging he has had enough. He also alleges that he had not committed any of the alleged sexual assaults reported against him. Harve Pierre has yet to comment.

In regards to the new alleged sexual assault lawsuit allegedly filed against Combs, Pierre, and the unknown man, Jane Doe alleges that she allegedly met Pierre at a club in Detroit in 2003. Additionally, Pierre allegedly forced her to have alleged sexual intercourse with him. She alleges that she allegedly flew to New York on Combs’ alleged private jet to allegedly meet him in his recording studio there. Doe also alleges that the three men allegedly gang-raped her even though she allegedly told them to stop. Harve Pierre also allegedly resorted to violence, allegedly forcing her to have intercourse as she was allegedly choked and struggled to breathe. As a result of the alleged choking and alleged struggle to breathe, Doe allegedly was unable to stand up and needed assistance to walk out of the alleged studio and to the alleged car. She allegedly flew back to Michigan after the alleged gang rape.

Douglas Wigdor also alleges that Combs’ alleged participation in alleged gang rape was intentional and scarred Jane Doe for the rest of her life. Most of the past alleged lawsuits allegedly filed against Combs for alleged sexual assault were filed under New York’s Adult Survivors Act. However, this new lawsuit was not allegedly filed under that act because it allegedly expired on Thanksgiving. It is now filed under the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protect Act.