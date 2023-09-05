Home News Cait Stoddard September 5th, 2023 - 11:27 AM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to stereogum.com, this past July the political punk band Anti-Flag instantly broke up during the wake of accusations against frontman Justin Sane.

The day before the band announced their breakup, a woman allegedly went on a podcast to tell the alleged story of being allegedly raped by the singer of an unnamed political punk band.

Shortly after the band’s breakup, Justin Sane issued a statement that denied the allegations against him.

“I have never engaged in a sexual relationship that was not consensual, nor have I ever been approached by a woman after a sexual encounter and been told I had in any way acted without her consent or violated her in any way.”

And now, more women allegedly have stepped forward to allegedly accuse Sane of alleged assault. According to a new Rolling Stone report, the alleged woman who was on the podcast has allegedly confirmed that she allegedly was talking about Sane.

Allegedly 12 other women have also allegedly accused Sane of alleged assault, in a alleged series of incidents that allegedly goes back as far as the ’90s and allegedly stretches all the way to 2020.

Allegedly the women have allegedly describe a alleged pattern where Sane would allegedly make eye contact with them while performing and then allegedly approach them after the show.

These women were allegedly much younger than Sane and allegedly there are stories in the Rolling Stone piece about Sane allegedly having sex with teenagers. Some of Sane’s alleged sexual acts were allegedly violent and allegedly nonconsensual. Allegedly the women felt manipulated by Sane’s alleged left-wing beliefs and alleged allyship.

One woman allegedly filed a alleged sexual assault complaint against Sane in the UK in 2020 by allegedly claiming that Sane allegedly handcuffed and allegedly assaulted her. The alleged victim says that the police allegedly decided not to prosecute.

Allegedly some of the women in the article also allegedly accuse Justin Sane’s Anti-Flag bandmates of alleged complacency. One woman allegedly says: “They knew how young everybody was. There was a clear boundary that he kept crossing over and over that should have raised flags for everybody.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the other Anti-Flag members allegedly state: “We trusted everyone associated with the band to maintain a safe and respectful environment. The understanding that abusers can be anywhere further reinforces the importance of survivors speaking out and sharing their stories.… Further, we feel strongly that all predators must atone for their inappropriate actions and be held accountable.”