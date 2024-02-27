Oceans Calling Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Blink-182, The Killers, The Hives & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 27th, 2024 - 5:53 PM

According to consequence.net, Oceans Calling has announced this year’s lineup will be featuring performances from Blink-182, The Killers, The Hives and many more. The event will take place on September 27 – 29 at Ocean City, Maryland. Tickets for the event include General Admission, GA+, VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate tiers, which will be available beginning with the pre sale kicking off on Thursday, February 29 at 10:00 a.m. ET. Sign up for a pre sale code here.

The Offspring, Cage the Elephant, The All-American Rejects, Mt. Joy, Rebelution, Counting Crows, 311, The Beach Boys, Boyz II Men, O.A.R., Young the Giant, Barenaked Ladies and other will be performing as well.

The reunited Sublime will also appear for a special performance with original band members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh alongside Jakob Nowell, son of the band’s original frontman, Bradley Nowell.

