Cage The Elephant Releases Catchy New Song “Neon Pill”

Nyah Hamilton January 20th, 2024 - 7:42 PM

Photo Credit: Kaylyn Over

Cage The Elephant has released a new catchy song, “Neon Pill.” Which is the group’s first new song in five years.

Cage the Elephant is an American rock band formed in Bowling Green, Kentucky, in 2006. The band consists of lead vocalist Matt Shultz, rhythm guitarist Brad Shultz, lead guitarist Nick Bockrath, guitarist and keyboardist Matthan Minster, bassist Daniel Tichenor, and drummer Jared Champion. They have released six albums, with their hits like “Ain’t No Rest for the Wicked,” “Shake Me Down,” and “Come a Little Closer.” The band’s music has been described as garage rock, punk rock, and alternative rock, with influences ranging from classic rock to psychedelic rock.

The single is a charming hit that could be the featured hit in a romantic movie—transporting its listeners to a much simpler world.

According to Consequence Sound, “Featuring a guitar-driven, alt-rock arrangement, “Neon Pill” opens with apt lyrics for a comeback single: “Takes one to know one/ back at it again/ Birds of a feather/ until the end.” From there, the song keeps a steady beat, with the dynamics swelling on the chorus, leading into an interlude featuring a vibey, vibrato-heavy melody, a recurring highlight throughout the song. “Neon Pill” was recorded at Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, with production help from John Hill. Now, the single’s arrival marks the end of a five-year hiatus for Cage the Elephant, which began after the release of 2019’s Social Cues, that year’s winner of the Grammy for Best Rock Album.”