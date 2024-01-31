Brightside Music Festival Announces First Ever 2024 Lineup Featuring Sublime, Face To Face, Save Ferris And More

Home News Ryan Freund January 31st, 2024 - 5:30 PM

Brightside Music Festival has announced its 2024 Lineup. The lineup features headlining performers such as Sublime, Featuring Original Members Bud Gaugh & Eric Wilson With Frontman Jakob Nowell. The festival will also feature performances from 311, Goldfinger, Story of the Year, Face To Face, Save Ferris, Unwritten Law, Zebrahead, and many more.

The festival hosted by Brew Ha Ha Productions promises good-time vibes per press release with one of their biggest headliners being Sublime. It features original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson with Jakob Nowell (son of original singer Bradley Nowell). The performance will come one week after their stop at Coachella.

Brew HaHa Productions Event co-producer Cameron Collins said “The stars aligned perfectly on this festival and I’m absolutely stoked to be doing this with Sublime, 311, Goldfinger, and the whole lineup in Orlando, Florida. The energy from the crowd singing along to every word at this one is going to be electrifying! This is an exciting time for Brew Ha Ha Productions!”

For those interested, tickets for the Brightside festival will go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10:00 AM ET at www.BRIGHTSIDEFEST.com. Tickets for general admission will be priced at $69 plus fees and VIP tickets will start at $199 plus fees. The VIP tickets will give festival goers designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms, and a VIP Bar. The festival will take place at Central Florida Fairgrounds in Orlando Florida on Saturday, April 27th.