Evolution Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Beck, The Killers, Jane’s Addiction & More

Cait Stoddard February 26th, 2024 - 1:46 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to consequence.net, the Evolution Festival has announced this year’s lineup, which features performances from Beck, The Killers, Jane’s Addiction and more. The event will be taking place on September 28 – 29 at Forest Park in Saint Louis, MO. Tickets to the festival, including GA and VIP passes, go on sale beginning February 28 at evolutionfestival.com.

Blondie, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Killer Mike, Todd Rundgren, Pete Yorn, Elle King, S.G. Goodman, Beachwood Sparks, Son Volt, Elle King, Lola Kirke, 95 Bulls, The Burt, Nadine, Daddy Long Legs will also be perform at the event. Evolution will also showcase local cuisine, distillers and visual artists from St. Louis, as well as a beer garden and marketplace.

