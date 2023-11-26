The Hives Announce “Franchising” Of Fan Cover Bands: “Can No Longer Keep Up With Public Demand For Concerts”

Home News Jordan Rizo November 26th, 2023 - 12:59 PM

The Hives have come out with a “solution” that is very exciting for fans of theirs. That is, in an Instagram post, The Hives address how they cannot keep up with the public demand for concerts. In consequence to that, they do what any artist or band would do in their shoes: franchise themselves. In all seriousness, the Instagram post invites fan cover bands to sign up and make their very own “The Hives” to have an abundance of shows and performances by the band.

Although of course, the original The Hives can never be forgotten or replaced, this idea allows for the band to play and perform in various cities at any time. Even in their Instagram post, The Hives urge the reader to visualize a world in which The Hives are playing in every city all the time. Even if some find The Hives franchising themselves as silly, to many, this is actually the opportunity of a lifetime that will allow individuals to showcase their own talent.

Besides, Music news describes The Hives and their busy schedule that almost justify their solution. In their description, 2023 by itself has been a year of productivity for the band with their multi-leg tour, drop of their new album, appearances on shows like Jimmy Kimmel and more, All to which one may consider takes a lot of energy, time, effort, dedication and stamina. With consistent traveling and hard work, The Hives are now asking their fans and supporters to help them keep up with public demand. The press release also notes how The Hives included the words “this is where you come in” in their post which is a way for them to ask help from their fans and allow them to realize the impact and importance they can have on them as well.