Blink-182 Shares Two Bonus Tracks & Performs At Denny’s In Celebration Of New Album & Tour

Rebecca Pedley October 27th, 2023 - 4:50 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

The notorious Blink-182, have today released two brand new, additional tracks to their latest blockbuster album ONE MORE TIME.

ONE MORE TIME… marks the first album to feature the group’s iconic lineup, Mark Hoppus [bass, vocals], Tom DeLonge [guitar, vocals], and Travis Barker [drums], since 2011. The trio recorded ONE MORE TIME… across 2022 and 2023 in the midst of their blockbuster reunion tour, which sold out arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums across the world. The album, produced by Travis Barker, features 17 new songs that capture the band at the top of their game, layering in themes of tragedy, triumph, and most importantly, brotherhood.

The bonus tracks emanate a punk pop rock sugar rush remixed with a mournful hum.

The iconic three-piece pop-punk band pulled up to a Denny’s in Long Beach, California, for a random secret show. Guaranteed to get fans excited and eager about the new release.

The Iconic trio played one song… One More Time… track “Anthem Part 3,”!