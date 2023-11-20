Chris Stein of Blondie Says He Most Likely Won’t Play Live With The Band Again

Home News Kennedy Huston November 20th, 2023 - 6:02 PM

Blondie co-founder and guitarist, Chris Stein, says he is “doubtful” that he will ever perform live again with the band due to ongoing health issues. According to NME, the musician has been absent from live performances over the past year, missing shows at Coachella and Glastonbury Festival in 2023.

Stein, 71, tells fans, “I’m sad and frustrated to report that I’m not going out with the next bunch of Blondie touring. I’ve been dealing with a dumbass condition called Atrial Fibrillation or AFib which is irregular heart beats and combined with the meds I take for it I’m too fatigued to deal.”

He continues, “I’m still all in with recording and other band projects. That’s it, I’m fine, I’m around here and I love you all.”

In another light, Stein has come out with a memoir titled Under A Rock, which is about, “the founding of the band, ascending to the heights of pop success, and the hazards of fortune.” The guitarist mentions well-known names like Andy Warhol, David Bowie, Jean-Michel Basquiat, and more. After two years in the making, the book will be released in June 2024 and is available for pre-order now.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz