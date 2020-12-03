Todd Rundgren Announces Clearly Human Virtual Concert Tour For Spring 2021

Tech pioneer Todd Rundgren has announced his 2021 Clearly Human virtual tour, featuring 25 performances across North America. Each performance will be based out of a Chicago venue but will still give both the band and the fans a sense of each city Local landmarks will appear on the video wall and catering for the band and crew will feature dishes associated with each city. The Clearly Human Tour will kick off February 14 “in” Buffalo, NY, with stops in Detroit, Austin, Phoenix and Los Angeles, wrapping up March 22 “in” Seattle, WA. Single tickets are priced at $35, with premium add-ons and multi-date bundles also available.

The show will see Rundgren perform with a 10-piece band an array of hits from his 50-year-plus catalog, as well as the entirety of his 1989 classic album Nearly Human. Remote meet-and-greets with Todd will be available at every show and will have options to select viewing from multiple camera angles and to be featured on several rows of video screens that will serve as the real-time “virtual audience.”

Along with the tour annouceent, Rundgren released his rendition of the Christmas song “Flappie,” originally released in 1978 by Dutch comedian Youp van ’t Hek. It features Rundgren singing the crazy song on piano. “I don’t usually do this kind of thing,” he stated in a Rolling Stone interview. “I’m not a Christmassy guy. When Cleopatra [Records] asked me to do a Christmas single, at first I thought the way I usually think: What can I do that nobody else would think of doing? I found a song that was a hit in Holland, where apparently having a rabbit for Christmas dinner is a fairly commonplace thing, where the kid raises the rabbit until Christmas and then it magically disappears. It’s just a little ditty about the cannibalism of rabbits.”

Todd Rundgren Virtual Tour Dates

February 14 — Buffalo, NY

February 16 — Albany, NY

February 17 — New York City, NY

February 19 — Virginia Beach, VA

February 20 — Pittsburgh, PA

February 22 — Cleveland, OH

February 23 — Detroit, MI

February 25 — Indianapolis IN

February 26 — Chicago, IL

February 28 — Madison/Milwaukee, WI

March 1 — Minneapolis, MN

March 3 — Kansas City, MO

March 4 — St. Louis, MO

March 6 — Nashville, TN

March 7 — Dallas, TX

March 9 — Houston, TX

March 10 — Austin, TX

March 12 — Denver, CO

March 13 — Salt Lake City, UT

March 15 — Phoenix AZ

March 16 — San Diego, CA

March 18 — Los Angeles, CA

March 19 — San Francisco, CA

March 21 — Portland OR

March 22 — Seattle WA