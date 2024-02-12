Sweetwater 420 Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Beck, Black Pumas, Larkin Poe & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 12th, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to fox5atlanta.com, music festival Sweetwater 420 has announced this year’s lineup featuring performances from Beck, Black Pumas, Larkin Poe and more. This year’s lineup showcases artists of varying genres, from alternative, rock, pop, singer songwriter, jam, soul and an indie.

The event is know for its charitable and environmental activations, food trucks, artist market and beer from the largest craft brewer in the Southeast. The event will start on April 20 – 21 at Pullman Yards in Atlanta, GA. For tickets and more information visit SweetWater420Fest.com.

Also performing at the event will be Slightly Stoopid, Big Gigantic, Gov’t Mule, Trombone Shorty, Cory Wong, Grace Potter, Moe., St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Houndmouth; Ripe, Andy Frasco & The UN, Hayes & The Heathens, Little Stranger, Papadosio and others.

Lespecial, Couch, Fireside Collective, The Psycodelics, Emily Wolfe, Bombargo, Hedonistas, Connor Clark & Blue Rhythm Revival, Kanika Moore and Grace Bowers will be performing as well.

