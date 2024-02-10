Jane’s Addiction, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis & More Unveiled As Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees

Home News Jordan Rizo February 10th, 2024 - 12:37 PM

With a new year comes new goals, new routines, and new Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees. Loudwire details all of the nominees that are recognized for being the best in their field and displaying impeccable talent and dedication. The source adds specific icons that are first-time nominees which is an exciting milestone and also a historic accomplishment.

According to loudwire, “While Ozzy Osbourne is already a Rock Hall member for his time with Black Sabbath, the singer’s solo efforts might finally be deemed worthy of induction. He’s one of 10 first-time nominees on the Rock Hall ballot this year.” As many may already know, Ozzy Osbourne’s attachment to his famous family name has allowed him to gain recognition and attention in the public eye. Nevertheless, as the source mentions, his nominee in the Hall Of Fame is incredibly significant as it focuses on his individual talent and highlights his talent outside of his family.

Moreover, the source also includes other nominees such as ’70s and ’80s hitmakers Foreigner, Jane’s Addiction, Oasis and more. The nominees are big deals because they show appreciation for the artists’ talents as well as their dedication. 2024 is without a doubt a remarkable year for some of these artists, and there is a lot to look forward to in terms of the recognition of their work in the industry. Moreover, it also grants fans the opportunity to show pride in their favorite musicians.