Zakk Wylde Discusses His Future Plans With Pantera & Reflects On Relationship With Late Abbott Brothers

When asked about his future plans with Pantera, Zakk Wylde mentions his willingness to collaborate with the American metal band. More than just collaborating, Wylde was specifically asked if he would play with Pantera on a “permanent basis” , to which he gave a clear and direct answer.

As seen in loudwire, Wylde’s answer was suggested that he is ready to play with the band at any given time, as long as the band members are ready themselves. With his response, Wylde also sheds light on why playing with Pantera is an exciting future for him. In his statement, the American musician mentions that playing with the band will also give him the opportunity to hangout with his buddies, to which he describes is a “beautiful thing”. Without a doubt, Wylde is not only willing to play with Pantera in the future, but he also shows enthusiasm for the future possibility and indicates chemistry between himself and the band.

loudwire also mentions that Wylde has openly discussed his relationship with the Abbott brothers in the past years, even more so after his collaboration with Pantera in the last year. When asked to reflect on his relationship with the brothers, Wylde had nothing but positive feedback to give.

In his description, Wylde recalls how the time spent with the brothers was nothing less than a good time. He describes individual characteristics that are very positive such as Dime’s ability to light up a room and make somebody feel better in tough times. In his words, Wylde mentions how celebrating with Dime and Vinnie did not even allow him to feel depressed. With that said, it is clear to see the dynamic of his relationship with the brothers. In his eyes, Wylde sees true friendship in the brothers and evidently enjoys the time he has spent with them in the past.

