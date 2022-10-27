Slipknot Announces Knotfest Australia 2023 Featuring Megadeth, Parkway Drive, Trivium & More

Home News Cait Stoddard October 27th, 2022 - 5:28 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to LoudWire heavy metal band Slipknot have announced the dates and line up for Knotfest Australia 2023. This will be Slipknot’s first-ever Australian stops of their music and arts festival.

The event is going to be killer because the bands Parkway Drive and Megadeth will be performing before Slipknot. Also it is announced for the three-day event that the bands Trivium, Northlane, Amon Amarth, In Flames, Knocked Loose, Spiritbox and many more will be performing as well.

Knotfest Australia 2023 dates are: — March 24, 2023, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, March 25, 2023, at Centennial Park in Sydney and March 26, 2023 at the festival grounds in Brisbane. All general admission tickets go on sale starting on Nov. 7 at 9am local time. Early bird pre-sale for Knotfest Australia mailing list members begins on Nov. 3 at 9am local.