Lana Del Rey Teases New Country Album Lasso For September 2024 Release

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to consequence.net, earlier today Lana Del Rey has teased plans to release a country album called Lasso in September. The singer shared the news during a Billboard-hosted pre-Grammys event, where the artist was on hand to honor producer Jack Antonoff. While speaking to the press, Del Rey said: ”If you can’t already tell by our award winners and our performers, the music business is going country. We’re going country. It’s happening. That’s why Jack has followed me to Muscle Shoals, Nashville, Mississippi, over the last four years.”

The artist has previously teased the album by uploading a snippet of new music on Instagram last month: “Last call, hey ya, hang his hat up on a wall / Tell him that his cowgirl is gone (come on and giddy up),” Del Rey sings on the untitled song. The singer also recently released a cover of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.”

Del Rey released her most recent album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd?, this past year and the album is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Alternative Music Album at this weekend’s Grammy Awards. In the coming months, Del Rey will headline a number of music festivals, including Coachella, Hangout Fest in the Gulf Shores and Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

