Lana Del Rey Reassures Fans She’s “All Over” Taylor’s Swift’s “Snow On The Beach”

Nyah Hamilton November 25th, 2023 - 12:00 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Singer Lana Del Rey has recently reassured fans that she is “All Over” Taylor Swift’s “Snow On The Beach.” Swift and Rey have recently shared a collaboration song on Swift’s album “Midnights” titled “Snow on The Bench.”

She is known for her distinctive voice, often described as haunting and melancholy, and her nostalgic yet modern sound. She is known for her incredible albums like “Born to Die,” “Ultraviolence,” and “Lust for Life.” Fans have recently shared their opions that Lana’s part in the single was small and they wanted her to have a bigger part. Lana responed in the following interview.

According to NHE, “But Del Rey has remained firm on her subtle role in the original version of the song. “That was actually the song Taylor wanted me to sing on. If I think someone’s song is perfect, I will act as a producer in it,” she explained in a recent video interview with Harper’s BAZAAR.”

Photo credit is Sharon Alagna.