Jack Antonoff Works With The 1975, Lana Del Rey And More For Apple TV Series Soundtrack

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Jack Antonoff is one of popular music’s most respected producers, now he is diving into the world of television. On top of the upcoming release of The Bleacher’s self-titled album, Antonoff is detailing the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series The New Look. Which is a series that will follow Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, and the fashion industry in Paris during World War II (via Stereogum).

The upcoming soundtrack for the Apple TV series will feature artists such as Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Nick Cave, Beabadoobee, Bleachers, and more covering popular early to mid-twentieth-century songs. The whole soundtrack will be curated and produced by Antonoff himself. The first single off the project will be“White Cliffs Of Dover” by Florence + The Machine which will come out on January 31st. The New Look will premiere on Apple TV+ with the first 3 episodes dropping on February 15th.

Full Tracklist:

01 Florence + The Machine – “White Cliffs Of Dover”

02 The 1975 – “Now Is The Hour”

03 Lana Del Rey – “Blue Skies”

04 Perfume Genius – “What A Difference A Day Makes”

05 Nick Cave – “La Vie En Rose”

06 Beabadoobee – “It’s Only A Paper Moon”

07 Joy Oladokun – “I Wished Upon The Moon”

08 Bartees Strange – “You Always Hurt The One You Love”

09 Sam Dew – “I Cover The Waterfront”

10 Bleachers – “Almost Like Being In Love”