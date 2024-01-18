Lana Del Rey Teases New Song Reportedly Titled “Henry, Come On”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 18th, 2024 - 4:24 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, artist Lana Del Rey is currently up for a whole lot of Grammys, and the artist is about to headline this year’s Coachella. Del Rey’s album, Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is less than a year old, and now the vocalist has already previewed new music. On January 17, Del Rey went on Instagram to tease a 4 -second clip of a song titled “Henry, Come On.”

Based from the clip, the music is a soft and pretty acoustic number with whispery vocals. It also seems like the artist’s latest tune will be a little more stripped down than the big orchestral ballads that Del Rey has been making lately.

On another note, Del Rey is the star of a new Valentine’s Day campaign for SKIMS, which is Kim Kardashian’s shape wear line. “I love Kim, and I love her family,” says the artist. “Me and my sister are huge fans of them, and have been watching them forever.”

