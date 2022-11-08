Download Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Ghost, Slipknot, Metallica and More

Home News Cait Stoddard November 8th, 2022 - 11:03 AM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Today the lineup for Download Festival 2023 has been announced and fans will have plenty to be excited about because metal bands Metallica, Slipknot and Bring Me the Horizon will be headlining the four-day event which is set for June 8-11 at UK’s Donington Park.

Metallica will be performing two special sets that will end the evening on June 8 and June 10. Bring Me the Horizon will headline June 9, with Slipknot performing a killer ending to the weekend on June 11.

Also the event with have other performances by Ghost, GWAR, Disturbed, Evanescence, Behemoth, Placebo, Alexisonfire, Municipal Waste, Soul Glo, Three Days Grace and Touché Amoré, among many more.

Ticket pre-sales begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. UK time, with general sales beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. UK time. Pick up passes and tickets via this location.

“Download Festival! So many great memories, one of the most amazing crowds to play in front of, always an honor to share the bill with so many amazing bands, and of course, I’ll never miss the opportunity to play my homeland.” said Slipknot’s Sid Wilson