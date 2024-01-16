Enter Shikari & Fever 333’s Jason Butler Release Collaborative New Single “Losing My Grip”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2024 - 3:22 PM

Photo credit: Mauricio Alavarado

Enter Shikari and Fever 333‘s lead singer Jason Butler have released their new collaborative single “Losing My Grip” and the track marks the first new music from Enter Shikari this year, following the band’s biggest year to date that included the release of the band’s first ever UK number one album A Kiss for the Whole World.

“Losing My Grip” is a characteristically inquisitive and probing single that beats its chest and locks eyes with a world that is spinning out of control. The song showcases the collaborative talents of a band that that in the last year alone have worked on singles with AViVA, Cody Frost, Wargasm and You Me At Six.

When talking about the new single, Enter Shikari’s lead singer and producer Rou Reynolds says: “We’ve known Jason for years now and have toured much of the world together. I think we always thought that it’d be great to collaborate on something when the right opportunity surfaced. This track certainly felt right. It required a thoughtful intensity, which Jason provides effortlessly in whatever he sets his mind to.”

The vocalist continues with: “Lyrically, it’s about the immense power that our species now wields, and the pressure and weight that that adds to our lives. We’re the only species capable of destroying itself (and all others) completely and, increasingly, it appears as though we’re only too willing. Losing My Grip is about the fight to stay sane whilst living in a deeply and dangerously flawed system.”

Butler adds with: “I’​​ve always been a fan of Enter Shikari. Yes, them as a band, but moreover, them as people. Yes, what they do, but even more so how they do it. They are an entity in their own lane and I’m honoured to have had an opportunity to swerve in it for a second and very excited to be rockin’ with them on this upcoming tour. WE ARE GODS.”

