Avenged Sevenfold Announce Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With Poppy

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

According to consequence.net, heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold have announced a 2024 North American Tour. Everything kicks off March 6 in New York before stopping in Michigan, Iowa, Illinois, North Carolina, Manchester and other cities. Poppy and Sullivan King will provide support, with Vended filling in for Sullivan King on the March 16 date in Lincoln, Nebraska.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale goes live on November 30 at 10 a.m. local time using the code BACKSTAGE. General ticket sales start on December 1 at 10 a.m. local time by Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold out dates through StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

Life Is But a Dream…. North American Tour PT. 3 Dates

3/6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

3/7 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

3/9 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

3/11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

3/13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

3/15 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

3/16 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena *

3/18 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The Mark

3/19 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/21 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Arena

3/23 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

3/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

3/26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

3/28 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

3/29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

3/31 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

* = With Poppy and Vended; No Sullivan King