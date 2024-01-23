Mr. Bungle Announce Spring 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2024 - 1:26 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to consequence.net, Mr. Bungle have announced a Spring U.S. tour that includes multiple cities the band has not performed in since 2000. The tour kicks off on May 6 in Dallas and runs through May 19 in Minneapolis, which includes stops in Welcome to Rockville, Sonic Temple and Milwaukee Metal Fest Otto Von Schirach will serve as the opening act for the headlining shows.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for select dates begin on January 25 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code SPOTLIGHT. General ticket sales start on January 26 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also look for deals or get tickets to sold-out dates through StubHub, where each purchase is 100 percent guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect Program.

Mr. Bungle Tour Dates

5/6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues #

5/7 – Austin, TX – Emo’s #

5/8 – Houston, TX – House of Blues #

5/10 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville

5/11 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle #

5/12 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz #

5/14 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl #

5/15 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room #

5/17 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple

5/18 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Metal Fest

5/19 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue #

# = w/ Otto Von Schirach