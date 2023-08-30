Billie Eilish Joined By Boygenius & Labrinth For Live Performances Of “When The Party’s Over” & “Never Felt So Alone”

Home News Tiffany Cheng August 30th, 2023 - 12:03 PM

The name “Billie Eilish” might be embedded in those who favor the pop music industry. Eilish overwhelmingly impressive music career has yet to decline. Last night, on the 29th of August, the pop singer made a somewhat entertaining, appearing with black baggy clothing and black hair where her roots are dyed red as she stood in front of a crowd at her performance in London.

Eilish did not stand on top of the stage alone. She was accommodated with indie group, boygenius. The 21-year-old singer’s mesmerizing voice intertwined with the vocals of boygenius. boygenius, a band including faces such as Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus, has agreed to join Eilish in her performance, leaving emotional cries and feelings of euphoria from fans throughout the night.

According to David Renshaw, contributing writer for The Fader, Eilish instantly captured her fans with the performances of When the Party’s Over, a single from her 2019 album “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO.” Immediately after the first few seconds where the track plays, Eilish’s vocals instantly eased the chaotic crowd of about 1,500 fans. Her vocals proved to be magic, only leaving with a sing-a-long throughout the entire segment where the song was played. The piano played where it contributed to the calming atmosphere.

Obviously, the pop singer was not yet done with her setlist in Electric Ballroom, located in Camden, a borough located in London, U.K. Eilish was then accommodated with pop singer Labrinth. The duo sang “Never Felt So Alone,” a song that does not explicitly include Eilish as a co-writer or collaborator. However, her vocals are easily recognizable.

Eilish’s performances were magical. She and her guest singers were able to fully synchronize with one another, as the melody and harmony would only leave fans with emotional catharsis that would only leave them in tears and a calling to book their next Billie Ellish concert.

