Dominic Fike Interpolates Weezer’s “Undone (The Sweater Song)” In Brand New Single “Think Fast”

Ronan Ruiz July 9th, 2023 - 5:03 PM

American singer, songwriter, and actor Dominic Fike has released his second album, Sunburn, which, according to Stereogum, draws heavily from musical influences of the ‘90s. On this note, the single “Think Fast” from the album interpolates “Undone (The Sweater Song)” from Weezer’s self-titled 1994 debut LP, also known as the Blue Album. Listen to this new single via the official YouTube video below.

The new single features a strumming guitar and plucky bass with echoey vocals before throwing some synthesized beats into the mix. The song feels emotional and passionate, and really captures the energy present in a lot of rock music from the ‘90s.