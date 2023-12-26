The Killers Share New Song “We Did It In The Name Of Love”

Home News Didi Onwuanyi December 26th, 2023 - 5:03 PM

According to consequence, The Killers released a new single this Christmas, and it was a treat to say the least. You feel it immediately. The drums, guitar, and the eerie background vocals make up the first 14 seconds of The Killers new single, “We Did It In The Name Of Love.” The mystery of what was to come next added to the excitement of the otherwise calm song. But calm should not be confused with boring.

The vocals of Brandon Flowers took advantage of the inner groove of the song, provided by drummer Ronnie Vannuci Jr. The addition of the bass and the guitar created the song’s captivating atmosphere that told a story on its own.

The instruments did not overpower one another, but worked perfectly in tandem to keep the balance between Flowers’ vocals and the rest of the band in harmony. Because of this, the melody held by Flowers was catchy from beginning to end. Throughout the song, there was not one verse or chorus that seemed out of place or boring, everything was exciting from beginning to end.

Flowers’ vocal performance, along with the bands’ performance, emulated something that is so pivotal in the alternative/rock genre: truthfulness. From the lyrics, to the echo effect on Flowers’ voice, it all felt natural, as if the song was going to transport you to a different place. The song offers an escape that cannot be denied.

The song, compared to some of The Killer’s most popular songs like, “Mr.Brightside,” and “When We Were Young,” showcases the musical evolution to a softer variation of alternative/rock that is greatly appreciated.

To read more about The Killers click here, mxdwn.