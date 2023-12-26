Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Comments On Singing Voice: “I Like It More Now Than I Did When I Was 23”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2023 - 4:28 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, during a new interview with Germany’s Rock Antenne, Iron Maiden‘s singer Bruce Dickinson was asked how he keeps his singing voice in shape after touring and recording for several decades. Dickinson responded with: “Uh, I don’t know. A certain amount of it is probably the way I’m made. And then a lot of it is trying to look after the bits that you’ve already got. And other than that… I think the voice, it does change as you get older. I mean, there’s no doubting that, but I’ve been lucky that most of my highs are still there.”

The artist adds: “And we do all the Maiden show in the original key, all the songs and everything. Which is not to say that one or two of the songs aren’t quite challenging. But I have news for you: they were always challenging; when I was 25, they were challenging.”

Also during the interview Dickinson talked about his diet and exercise routine and how it affects his singing voice: “I maybe changed a couple of minor things on my diet. I don’t eat as much bread, but mainly that’s because my wife is French, so I’m completely indoctrinated into the ways of French bread. And I’d rather not eat bread at all than eat rubbish, like industrial bread. So I’m sold on that idea. So I actually eat a lot less bread and I try and eat a bit more protein than I used to. ”

Iron Maiden‘s frontman continues with: “So I actually eat a lot less bread and I try and eat a bit more protein than I used to. And I do sometimes go down the gym and throw a few bits of iron around. And I still train fencing, and I don’t think people realize how physical that sport is, ’cause you’re covered in white and you’re wearing a mask. So it’s like people say, ‘Grand Prix drivers, they don’t they don’t do much hard work, do they?’ Because they’re all covered in the suit and they’ve got a helmet on, but they’re losing god knows how many kilos of water.”

