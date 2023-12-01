Bruce Dickinson Officially Announces New Album The Mandrake Project For March 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Afterglow Of Ragnarok”

Home News Rebecca Pedley December 1st, 2023 - 7:29 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Bruce Dickinson released his melodramatic, action-packed video for “Afterglow Of Ragnarok,” the first single to be taken from his upcoming solo album The Mandrake Project. The new record is set to arrive early next year on March 1.

Dickinson had previously described lead single, ‘Afterglow Of Ragnarok’ as, “a heavy song and there’s a great big riff driving it…but there’s also a real melody in the chorus that displays the light and shade that the rest of the album brings.”

Recorded predominantly at LA’s Doom Room with Roy Z doubling as both guitarist and bassist, the line-up for The Mandrake Project was rounded out by keyboard maestro Mistheria and drummer Dave Moreno, both of whom also featured on Bruce’s last solo studio album, Tyranny Of Souls, in 2005.

It is directed by the award-winning director Ryan Mackfall, written by Bruce Dickinson and acclaimed British writer Tony Lee (whose lengthy credits include 2000AD, DC and Marvel ranging from Dr Who & Star Trek to Spider Man & X-Men), the film unveils Dr Necropolis, the foremost protagonist at the heart of The Mandrake Project. It also sets the scene for the story to come, reflecting the dark narrative contained in the 8-page comic book prequel which features in the 7” gatefold vinyl release of the single.

The Mandrake Project is a darker, mature story whereby we are exposed to control, misuse and a brawl for appeal, set against the backdrop of scientific and occult genius. Created by Bruce Dickinson, the comic series is scripted by Tony Lee and stunningly illustrated by Staz Johnson for Z2 Comics, released as 12 quarterly issues that will be collected into three annual graphic novels. The first episode will be released in comic shops on January 17th, 2024.

The Mandrake Project Tracklist

1. Afterglow Of Ragnarok

2. Many Doors To Hell

3. Rain On The Graves

4. Resurrection Men

5. Fingers In The Wounds

6. Eternity Has Failed

7. Mistress Of Mercy

8. Face In The Mirror

9. Shadow Of The Gods

10. Sonata (Immortal Beloved)