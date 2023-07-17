Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Smashes Gong Which Falls Hitting Drummer Nicko McBrain

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2023 - 1:56 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to loudwire.com, Iron Maiden’s drummer Nicko McBrain avoided serious injury when a 40 inch gong landed on his back during the band’s concert in Dublin, Ireland.

The incident happened during the performance of the song “Alexander The Great” on June 24 at 3Arena. Halfway through the performance, lead singer Bruce Dickinson approached McBrain atop the walkway that runs from side to side behind the drum kit.

When Dickinson used a mallet to hit the gong, the instrument became detached from the stand and fell behind McBrain who apparently got hit on the back.

After the gong fell, Dickinson paused for a second before smiling at the audience and making his way to the right side of walkway.Within a couple of seconds, a stage hand began to put the gong back on the stand. Based from the footage, McBrain is lucky to escape without injury.

Iron Maiden‘s current tour The Future Past is a joint celebration as Iron Maiden have created the setlist to primarily feature songs from their latest album, Senjutsu, as well as their classic 1986 record Somewhere in Time.