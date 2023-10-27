Iron Maiden Announces Fall 2024 The Future Past Tour Dates

Home News Caroline Carvalho October 27th, 2023 - 7:35 PM

Iconic British band Iron Maiden announces that they will return to the United States and Canada for their fall 2024 The Future Past tour next year. They will start touring on Friday, October 4 and ending on Sunday, November 17. Tickets will be available for sale with an exclusive Iron Maiden fan club presale starting on Tuesday, October 31 and the general on sale will begin on Friday, November 3 at 10 am local time.

Bassist of Iron Maiden Steve Harris shares about the tour, “We’re really excited to be bringing The Future Past Tour back to Canada and the United States next year. We know from the reaction of our fans at Power Trip and the shows we played in Canada recently that they really enjoyed playing them! Soit’s going to be a great experience for us to visit many other cities across North America and bring this new show to those fans who’ve waited patiently to see it. See you all in 2024!”

Manager Rod Smallwood adds on, “The Future Past Tour is one of the most exciting tours we’ve ever done and to be performing both brand new material and songs that haven’t been played for many years with a mix of fan favourites has been a great experience for both the fans and the band. The energy has been incredible and we can’t wait to continue bringing this amazing and innovative show to fans around the world next year.”

They have also previously toured in The Future Past Tour in summer 2023 in Slovenia.

Catch Iron Maiden at The Future Past Tour Dates Live:

10/04 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – San Diego, CA

10/05 – Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV

10/08 – Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

10/12 – Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA

10/14 – Moda Center – Portland, OR

10/16 – Tacoma Dome – Tacoma, WA

10/18 – Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT

10/19 – Ball Arena – Denver, CO

10/22 – Xcel Energy Center – St Paul, MN

10/24 – Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL

10/26 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

10/27 – Videotron Centre – Quebec, QC

10/30 – Centre Bell – Montreal, QC

11/01 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

11/02 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

11/06 – DCU Center – Worcester, MA

11/08 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh, PA

11/09 – Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

11/12 – CFG Bank Arena – Baltimore, MD

11/13 – Spectrum Center – Charlotte, NC

11/16 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX

11/17 – Frost Bank Center (formerly AT&T Center) – San Antonio, TX