Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Forcibly Removes Fan From Concert

October 13th, 2022 - 1:09 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Iron Maiden’s lead singer Bruce Dickinson took matters into his own hands and  ejecting a fan from the band’s performance  in Anaheim, California on September 22. The incident happened during Iron Maiden‘s final song “Ace’s “High”  and Dickinson  was wearing a backwards cap when a fan ran onto the stage and flashed devil horns at the band’s guitarist Janick Gers and an anxious  Dickinson, who tried to get the fan backstage.

But instead  the fan freed himself and walked to the bassist Steve Harris and at that point the fan removed  his hat to headbang next to the founder of Iron Maiden. Shortly after  Dickinson lost his cool and grabs the fan by the back of the shirt or his long hair and drags him backstage.

