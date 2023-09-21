Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces First New Solo Album In Nearly Two Decades For Early 2024 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard September 21st, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

Renowned around the world as one of the greatest and most distinctive heavy metal vocalists of all time, Bruce Dickinson will be releasing a brand new solo album in early 2024 on BMG Records. The Mandrake Project sees the singer reuniting with long time musical collaborator and producer Roy Z.

The upcoming album will be Dickinson’s seventh solo album and his first since Tyranny Of Souls in 2005. In the press release the artist shares his thoughts about The Mandrake Project.

“This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it. Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I’m even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life.We’re planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can! As for what The Mandrake Project actually is… all will be revealed soon!”

The first live shows are in Mexico and Brazil on April and May 2024. For tickets and more information visit: brucedickinson.lnk.to/tourPR.

The Mandrake Project Tour Dates

4/18 – Diana Theater, Guadalajara, Mexico

4/20 – Pepsi Theatre, Mexico City, Mexico

4/24 – Live Curitiba, Curitiba, Brazil

4/25 – Pepsi On Stage, Porto Alegre, Brazil

4/27 – Opera Hall, Brasilia, Brazil

4/28 – Arena Hall, Belo Horizonte, Brazil

4/30 – Qualistage, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

5/2 – Quinta Linda, Ribeirao Preto, Brazil

5/4 – Vibra, Sao Paulo, Brazil