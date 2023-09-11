The Smashing Pumpkins Celebrating ‘Siamese Dream’ Album Turning 30

Home News Rieli Lettsome September 11th, 2023 - 7:32 PM

The Smashing Pumpkins, an alternative rock band from Chicago, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their Album Siamese Dream at Tower Records at Madame Zuzu on September 17th. Smashing Pumpkins just recently smashed their recent tour World Is a Vampire Tour across North America, selling out seats from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Noblesville, Indiana. The Smashing Pumpkins have been together since 1988, with their lead singer and guitarist Billy Corgan D’arcy Wretzky on bass, James Iha on guitar, and Jimmy Chamberlin on drums. The band has gone through many lineup changes through time.

Smashing Pumpkins started seeing success in 1988 to the 2000s with their most famous album, Siamese Dream, in 1993, inspired by Corgan's then-girlfriend Chris Fabian and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness in 1995. Their debut single was called "I Am One".With Smashing Pumpkins' success declining in the 2000s, Billy Corgan revived the Band in 2006. Since then, Smashing Pumpkins has been the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed band of the 1990s. They sold 30 million albums worldwide and have been nominated for 12 Grammys. In 2018, the band reunited again with the founding members James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin to record their 10th Album, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun. With The Smashing Pumpkins back in town to celebrate their Album Siamese Dream, don't miss out on seeing them at Highland Park, IL, at Madame Zuzu at 6 pm. You can get more information at DO312.com.


