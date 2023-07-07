Janelle Monae Releases Pool Party-Inspired Music Video to Latest Song “Water Slide”

Home News Parker Beatty July 7th, 2023 - 7:35 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, the multi-talented Janelle Monáe, fresh off of the release of her new album The Age of Pleasure, has just shared a music video for “Water Slide,” one of the album’s many highlights.

Directed by Monáe and collaborator Alan Ferguson, who has also created music videos for John Legend, Marshmello, and Beyoncé, the video takes a similar stylistic approach to Monáe’s “Lipstick Lover,” which was shot on film to create a vintage, warm aesthetic. Accompanying her in the video are a host of celebrity cameos, from Angelica Ross to Jillian Mercado to JELEEL!, all of whom are seen showing skin and enjoying a dance-filled pool party in somebody’s backyard.

Monáe embraces her sexuality in the song as much as she does in the video, proclaiming that she looks so good that she would have sex with herself, alongside other cleverly suggestive lines. Fans who have yet to dive into The Age of Pleasure will be surprised to hear her new sound, which borrows from reggae and pop styles more than her previous releases, however it really fits the more sensual nature of her current style, both sonically and visually.

Monáe’s The Age of Pleasure was released almost a month ago now, accompanied by the singles “Float” and “Lipstick Lover.” She also recently announced that the promotional tour for the album would begin at the end of August, running into the fall as she brings her new music all across North America. Also an actress, she will return to the screen soon with the upcoming A24 drama De La Resistance, in which she will play legendary American-French entertainer Josephine Baker

Watch the music video for “Water Slide” below.