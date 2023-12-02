Dua Lipa Shares New Extended Edit of “Houdini”

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 2nd, 2023 - 6:05 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Today, the internationally renowned pop sensation Dua Lipa unveiled a longer version of her chart-topping track “Houdini”. This extended edit features an additional verse, which was exclusively shared during Dua’s insightful interview with Rolling Stone titled “The Breakdown.” In this interview, she delves into the creative process behind the song and tantalizes fans with hints about her upcoming album, recorded at London’s esteemed 5DB Studios.

Dua shares about this single, “When I was in the studio working on ‘Houdini’ with my collaborators, we always had this dream of releasing a clubby, house mix of the record. The song was already the perfect soundtrack to a sweaty night out, but the new third verse just takes it to a whole new level. We’re putting it out into the world a little earlier than expected, but the fans just couldn’t wait! Think of it as an early holiday gift from me to you.”

“Houdini” sets the foundation for the storytelling journey that unfolds in Dua’s forthcoming endeavor. Lipa, alongside Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, collectively shaped the essence of this track and remained integral collaborators throughout the project. The production was expertly handled by Parker and Harle. Dua Lipa’s “Houdini” delves into the concept of love’s transience and the apprehension of commitment. Through its lyrics, the song alludes to ephemerality and the notion of perpetual arrival and departure. By stating, “I come and go, Tell me all the ways you need me, I’m not here for long” the track acknowledges the brevity of their shared moments and urges the partner to voice their desires before it becomes too late.



