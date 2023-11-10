Dua Lipa Debuts Dazzling New Single & Video “Houdini”

Home News Rebecca Pedley November 10th, 2023 - 7:26 PM

The superstar artist, Dua Lipa, an English and Albanian singer and songwriter has released new song Houdini as an insight into her upcoming new album.

The upbeat, funky ’80s pop tune was produced by Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker alongside Danny L Harle with Dua Lipa listed as a co-writer alongside Tobias Jesso Jr and Caroline Ailin. The “Houdini” video was shot inside a dance studio filled with mirrors. It offers an intimate and yet, rehearsed environment for choreography.

The rhythm of Houdini pulsates and offers an opportunity of expression in movement. It is catchy and will no doubt be a colossal, popular new hit!

“This track represents the most light and freeing parts of my singledom,” Dua Lipa says in a statement. ‘Houdini’ is very tongue in cheek, exploring the idea of whether someone is really worth my while or if I’ll ghost them in the end. You never know where something may take you, that’s the beauty of being open to whatever life throws your way. I’m looking forward to sharing that feeling of defiant bliss with my fans.”

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia was released in 2020. Earlier this year she released ‘Date The Night’ which appeared on the Barbie soundtrack. Next year she will appear in the blockbuster spy movie Argylle.